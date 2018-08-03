Treehouses and floating cabins, 12 Texas glamping spots you have to visit

SAN ANTONIO - From domes to tree houses to floating cabins, "glamping" -- camping with a luxurious flair -- is a seriously cool way to tour your state this summer (or anytime at all).
KSAT’s taken you to glamping spots near San Antonio before, but this list is more inclusive, with spots all over Texas, including a few close to home.
Glampers know all too well the creature comforts of a nice place to stay and with the Texas heat in full-force, you might want to check out a few of these.
Below are some options straight from Glamping Hub:
Secluded Eco-Dome in Dark Sky Ordinance Territory
Two lucky guests can be accommodated in this unique eco-dome rental in the Dark Sky Ordinance Territory of Texas.
Romantic and Unique Tree House Rental on Private Ranch
This beautiful tree house rental in Central Texas is truly unique and perfect for a romantic getaway with a significant other.
Impressive Tree House Nestled near Guadalupe River
This impressive tree house is located near the Guadalupe River in New Braunfels and can accommodate eight glampers comfortably.
Luxury Tipi Getaway Along the Guadalupe River
This luxury, air-conditioned tipi is located just steps from the Guadalupe River near San Antonio and can comfortably accommodate up to six guests.
Unique Dome-Shaped Vacation Rental with Ocean Views
Guests can book a stay in this unique dome-shaped vacation rental which boasts ocean views for a relaxing getaway on Galveston Island.
Stunning Safari Tent on San Marcos River
This stunning safari tent is set on over 100 acres of unrivaled wilderness near New Braunfels.
Dreamy One-Room Tree House
These are two identical tree house rentals, Juniper and Willow, that each are single-room tree houses with a maximum capacity of two guests each.
Unique Waterfront Tree House
This glamping site has a stunning tree house rental that sleeps 14 guests.
Scenic Floating Fishing Cabin Off the Coast
This floating cabin just of the coast of Corpus Christi is the perfect fishing getaway for a group of up to 12.
Floating Fishing Trip Rental with Panoramic Views
This fantastic floating cabin makes the perfect rental for any fishing trip and is located just off the coast of Corpus Christi.
Sleep in Authentic Railcar Rental
Guests can step back in time to another era in this renovated boxcar nestled in the woods near Fort Worth.
Unique Four-Person Luxury Camping Tent
This four-person unique luxury camping experience is located deep in a forest on a working cattle ranch on the banks of the Brazos River.
