Treehouses and floating cabins, 12 Texas glamping spots you have to visit

SAN ANTONIO - From domes to tree houses to floating cabins, "glamping" -- camping with a luxurious flair -- is a seriously cool way to tour your state this summer (or anytime at all).

KSAT’s taken you to glamping spots near San Antonio before, but this list is more inclusive, with spots all over Texas, including a few close to home.

SEE: 11 glamping spots you have to visit near San Antonio

Glampers know all too well the creature comforts of a nice place to stay and with the Texas heat in full-force, you might want to check out a few of these.

Below are some options straight from Glamping Hub:

Secluded Eco-Dome in Dark Sky Ordinance Territory

Two lucky guests can be accommodated in this unique eco-dome rental in the Dark Sky Ordinance Territory of Texas.

Glamping Hub

Romantic and Unique Tree House Rental on Private Ranch

This beautiful tree house rental in Central Texas is truly unique and perfect for a romantic getaway with a significant other.

Glamping Hub

Impressive Tree House Nestled near Guadalupe River

This impressive tree house is located near the Guadalupe River in New Braunfels and can accommodate eight glampers comfortably.

Glamping Hub

Luxury Tipi Getaway Along the Guadalupe River

This luxury, air-conditioned tipi is located just steps from the Guadalupe River near San Antonio and can comfortably accommodate up to six guests.

Glamping Hub

Unique Dome-Shaped Vacation Rental with Ocean Views

Guests can book a stay in this unique dome-shaped vacation rental which boasts ocean views for a relaxing getaway on Galveston Island.

Glamping Hub

Stunning Safari Tent on San Marcos River

This stunning safari tent is set on over 100 acres of unrivaled wilderness near New Braunfels.

Glamping Hub

Dreamy One-Room Tree House

These are two identical tree house rentals, Juniper and Willow, that each are single-room tree houses with a maximum capacity of two guests each.

Glamping Hub

Unique Waterfront Tree House

This glamping site has a stunning tree house rental that sleeps 14 guests.

Glamping Hub

Scenic Floating Fishing Cabin Off the Coast

This floating cabin just of the coast of Corpus Christi is the perfect fishing getaway for a group of up to 12.

Glamping Hub

Floating Fishing Trip Rental with Panoramic Views

This fantastic floating cabin makes the perfect rental for any fishing trip and is located just off the coast of Corpus Christi.

Glamping Hub

Sleep in Authentic Railcar Rental

Guests can step back in time to another era in this renovated boxcar nestled in the woods near Fort Worth.

Glamping Hub

Unique Four-Person Luxury Camping Tent

This four-person unique luxury camping experience is located deep in a forest on a working cattle ranch on the banks of the Brazos River.

Glamping Hub

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.