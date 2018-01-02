12 glamping spots you have to visit near San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Glamping is a glamorous twist on traditional camping with more amenities and higher comfort.

It’s gained popularity over the last several years, and there are even websites dedicated to finding the perfect glamping spot.

There are glamping spots all across the globe, but it’s not as hard to find as you might think — if you know where to go.

These 12 glamping spots are all less than a two-hour drive from the heart of San Antonio:

Creekside Tree House

Located in New Braunfels, these tree houses are family friendly and sit right on the banks of Geronimo Creek. Each tree house has a full kitchen, full bathroom and sleeps up to six people.

Unique Bell Tent

The 12-foot-tall bell tent is located in Spring Branch with grand views of the Texas Hill Country. The tent sleeps a maximum of four adults and also has a full separate bathroom.

Classic Airstream Trailer

Up to three guests can stay in this classic Airstream with modern flair in Wimberley. Hill Country gem Jacobs Well is a four-minute drive down the road.

Glamping Yurts

Two yurts and a lodge house make a perfect spot for a group of up to 10 to camp in style near Austin. The main house comes with all the modern furnishings, but you have to see the outdoor toilet for the yurts — it’s a true glamping experience.

Traditional Tipis - NB

Traditional and luxurious meet right in the middle of these unique tipis in New Braunfels. All tipis are equipped with a kitchenette and there are private bathrooms on the property.

Cozy Tower

This New Braunfels tower has an enchanting spiral staircase and one bedroom. It’s part of a property that houses a collection of historic homes dating back to the 1850s.

150-Year-Old Log Cabin

The original log walls of this cabin date back 150 years in Fredericksburg. There’s a kitchen, but with all the wineries and restaurants in the area you might not need to use it.

Eco-Cabins

These eco-friendly cabins in Spicewood were built by environmentalist architect Marley Porter. The site offers an herb garden, private access to the water and use of the floating cabin.

Tree House

Glamp in the trees above Lake Buchanan near Killeen in a tree house that accommodates five people. There’s a two-person tub for guests and plenty of wildlife to view from above.

Rustic Cabins

Two rustic cabins are available in a secluded area of Fredericksburg, perfect for sipping wine from local vineyards. There’s a jetted tub perfect for glamping.

Traditional Tipis - CL

These traditional tipis in Canyon Lake are made of canvas and have an opening at the point of the tipi, perfect for stargazing. The resort-style grounds offer renovated bathhouses, a gym, dog park and more.

Pet-Friendly Cottage

This pet-friendly cottage is right on the water just outside the town of Spicewood. Three bedrooms mean this lakefront getaway is perfect for a family to share a weekend in the Hill Country.

