It's crunch time: Texas bills are going to start dying

The 86th Texas Legislature wraps in a few short weeks, and lawmakers are running up against deadlines to get their bills moving. That immediacy is forcing many members to get creative in how they advance their legislation.

In the latest episode of our mini-documentary series "Under the Dome," we examine how the authors of two high-profile measures — one to let Texans openly carry a firearm without a permit and another banning cities from instituting paid sick leave ordinances — have responded to pressures inside and outside of the Capitol.

