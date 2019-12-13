Texas bank adds $37 million to woman’s account by mistake

When a North Texas woman left work on Tuesday, she didn’t expect to see $37 million in her bank account.

But Ruth Balloon soon realized she became a millionaire in a day.

Balloon said she noticed the extra $37,203,337 in her bank account after she finished her shift at Roma Boots in Dallas, according to CBS Dallas.

“I was like, ‘wow, we have a lot of money’!" she told the TV station. “I hoped someone really gifted us with that $37 million.”

But instead of buying a mansion or a yacht, Balloon had a smarter idea - call the bank to find out who put the money there.

She phoned LegacyTexas Bank and discovered the money was placed due to a clerical error, according to CBS Dallas.

The bank retrieved the money and apologized.

While she wasn’t planning on spending any money from the too-good-to-be-true miracle, she’s hoping the bank could offer a “thank you” reward for her honesty, CBS reports.

“It’s quite a story,” she said.