Report: 2 missing, 1 dead after Texas boat collision

Two fishermen are missing and one is dead after a pair of boats collided off the coast of Galveston.

The US Coast Guard was notified of four people in the water at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday after an 81-foot fishing vessel called Pappy's Pride collided with the 600-foot chemical tanker Bow Fortune and capsized, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

Two Coast Guard vessels responded immediately and were assisted by a “good Samaritan” vessel in pulling two fishermen from the water.

They were transported to UTMB, according to KSAT’s sister station KPRC.

One man was unresponsive when he was pulled out of the water and he later died, KPRC reported.

The other man’s condition remains unclear.

The cause of the crash also remains unclear, but the area was covered in heavy fog Tuesday.

Authorities are waiting for the fog to clear to resume their search for the two men, according to KPRC.