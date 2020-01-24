VIDEO: Doorbell camera captures explosion in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – An explosion rocked northwest Houston awake early Friday morning.

Police said the blast happened about 4:20 a.m. in the area of Gessner Road and Clay Road.

Video shared by a KPRC 2 viewer from their doorbell camera showed a flash followed by a plume of smoke at the time of the blast. The camera appeared to have been knocked to the ground.

Another video shared by a viewer recorded audio of the explosion.

Officials said at least one person has been hospitalized.

Spring Branch Independent School District officials said they anticipate transportation delays for students in the area.

