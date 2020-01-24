Houston police respond to reported building explosion

HOUSTON – Emergency crews in Houston have responded to a reported building explosion early Friday morning.

According to a post from the Houston Police Twitter account, there was an explosion in the 4500 block of South Gessner Road near the Westpark Tollway. Patrol units are blocking off area streets.

The Houston Fire Department is heading to the scene.

According to KSAT 12′s sister station KPRC in Houston, many people in west Houston reported hearing a loud explosion and feeling a building in the area shake.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the explosion and if anyone is hurt.

Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.