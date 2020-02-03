Mother arrested after 7-year-old found dead in Texas apartment, police say

HOUSTON – A Bay City woman was arrested Friday after authorities said they found her 7-year-old daughter dead in an apartment.

Detectives arrested Lauren Kay Dean, 26, and charged her with three second-degree felony charges of abandoning or endangering a child - imminent danger bodily injury.

Bay City officers were called to Dean’s apartment in the 2200 block of Bordeaux in Bay City around 2:30 p.m. Friday in reference to a welfare check.

Officers discovered Dean’s 7-year-old daughter dead inside the apartment, according to officials with the Bay City police. The child was bed-ridden due to medical conditions.

Dean was also in the home with her two other children, a 5-year-old and a 3-month-old.

Dean was booked into Matagorda County Jail. Her children were removed from the home, according to officials.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

