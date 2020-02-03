61ºF

Police searching for suspect in 18-year-old’s death; up to $5,000 reward for info offered

Abigail Alcorta was a high school senior when she was killed Feb. 3, 2019

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Abigail “Abby” Alcorta, 18, was fatally shot on Feb. 3, 2019.
SAN ANTONIO – A year after her death, the person responsible for fatally shooting 18-year-old Abigail “Abby” Alcorta remains on the run.

Crime Stoppers on Monday announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of her killer.

Alcorta and a friend were shot around 3 a.m. Feb. 3, 2019, while sitting in a vehicle in the 5900 block of Fairshire on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police. According to initial reports, a black vehicle pulled up next to them and someone inside started shooting.

They were rushed to University Hospital, but Alcorta did not survive. She was a senior in high school.

High school senior fatally shot Sunday buried in would-be prom dress

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

