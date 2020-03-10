Caught on camera: Family held at gunpoint during Houston home invasion with 8 kids in home

HOUSTON – Home surveillance video captured the terrifying moments after two gunmen burst into a southwest Houston house filled with children while the gunmen demanded money.

While the family provided KPRC 2 with an exclusive video, they asked that their identities be protected as they continue to live in fear.

In the video, the gunmen are seen walking into the home holding a man at gunpoint. The gunmen push him on to a couch.

There were eight children in the house ranging in age from 1 to 17 years. The victim’s 2-year-old son is seen rushing toward the intruders, pushing them and hitting them with his toy shovel.

“I thought they were going to kill us," the victim’s wife told KPRC 2.

She believes she and her husband were followed by the intruders from the grocery store to her cousin’s house. The armed men followed them into the house where along with the eight children, there were also four adults. The women comforted the children while male family members were held at gunpoint.

In the video, children can be heard crying while others hid. The toddler followed the gunmen around hitting them, as they kicked a door in and searched the home for valuables.

“My son followed him upstairs, hitting him,” the child’s mother told KPRC 2. “I don’t know if they didn’t notice him or why they didn’t hurt him.”

The family does not own a safe and they say they’re not sure why they were asking for one. In the end, the gunmen walked away with a wallet and cell phones.

Anyone with information on the gunmen is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

