WATCH: High-speed chase ends in crash, explosion in Houston
HOUSTON – A high-speed chase ended in a fiery explosion after the fleeing driver struck a power pole in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.
Police say the suspect was wanted on a felony family violence charge and caught wind that he was under surveillance by police.
Officials said the suspect was a passenger in a blue Toyota Tundra when he kicked the driver out of the car. He drove away, initiating a police chase, officials say.
Police said officers initiated a pursuit intervention technique maneuver, but the chase continued for a short time until the suspect hit a black car and then struck a utility pole, sparking a ball of fire.
Officials took the suspect into custody.
