Whataburger offering free burgers with buy-one, get-one deal for National Burger Month

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger lovers, brace yourselves for some good news.

The burger chain is offering a buy one, get one free burger deal from now through May 25, according to a news release.

It’s “just in time” for National Burger Month in May, the release states, but the offer is only redeemable online.

The order must include at least one No. 1 Whataburger, and ad-ons are an additional fee.

Orders can be made by signing into an existing Whataburger account or creating an account by downloading the Whataburger App. Orders can also be made at Whataburger.com.