Matthew McConaughey is delivering 110,000 masks to rural Texas hospitals

Texas – Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves are delivering 110,000 masks to hospitals in rural Texas, according to a Twitter post from the actor.

McConaughey tweeted a photo of himself and his wife with a truckload of masks around 7 p.m. Thursday thanking Lincoln Motor Company for donating the masks.

Thanks to @LincolnMotorCo for donating 110 thousand masks – me and @iamcamilaalves hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas pic.twitter.com/ztlSh7IpjO — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) May 22, 2020

This isn’t the only time McConaughey has supported community relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He hosted a virtual bingo game for a senior living facility in April and Alves posted some of the interaction on Instagram.

