94ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Texas

Matthew McConaughey is delivering 110,000 masks to rural Texas hospitals

Lincoln Motor Company donated the masks

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Coronavirus, Entertainment, Texas, Trending, Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey Twitter
Matthew McConaughey Twitter (Twitter)

Texas – Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves are delivering 110,000 masks to hospitals in rural Texas, according to a Twitter post from the actor.

McConaughey tweeted a photo of himself and his wife with a truckload of masks around 7 p.m. Thursday thanking Lincoln Motor Company for donating the masks.

This isn’t the only time McConaughey has supported community relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He hosted a virtual bingo game for a senior living facility in April and Alves posted some of the interaction on Instagram.

Matthew McConaughey says ‘partisan politics’ is ‘false,’ gives commencement speech on ‘GMA’

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: