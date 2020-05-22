Matthew McConaughey is delivering 110,000 masks to rural Texas hospitals
Lincoln Motor Company donated the masks
Texas – Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves are delivering 110,000 masks to hospitals in rural Texas, according to a Twitter post from the actor.
McConaughey tweeted a photo of himself and his wife with a truckload of masks around 7 p.m. Thursday thanking Lincoln Motor Company for donating the masks.
Thanks to @LincolnMotorCo for donating 110 thousand masks – me and @iamcamilaalves hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas pic.twitter.com/ztlSh7IpjO— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) May 22, 2020
This isn’t the only time McConaughey has supported community relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He hosted a virtual bingo game for a senior living facility in April and Alves posted some of the interaction on Instagram.
And...we played bingo and had fun with these amazing and beyond sweet folks who are in their rooms self isolating at the #SpectrumRetirementCommunities. The queen there is 98 years old!!! Every little bit counts! 💛💚💛 E jogamos bingo e nos divertimos com esses idosos incríveis que estão em seus quartos o tempo todo na comunidade #SpectrumRetirementCommunities. A rainha tem 98 anos !!! Cada pouquinho ajuda nessas horas! #TheEnclaveatRoundRockSeniorLiving #AgeFearlessly #LiveColorfully
