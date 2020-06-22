Texas woman’s body found floating in container in Kentucky lake identified

MADISONVILLE, Ky. – A coroner has identified the body of a Texas woman whose body was found floating in a container in Kentucky Lake, state police said.

The body of Traci L. Jones, 41, of Granbury, Texas, was found Saturday near Colson Hollow in western Kentucky, state Trooper Adam Jones said in a news release.

A medical examiner identified her following an autopsy Sunday in Madisonville, the statement said.

The incident remains under investigation.

