San Antonio law enforcement called to several shootings across Bexar County on Father’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – Local law enforcement responded to multiple shootings across Bexar County on Father’s Day.

On the East Side, San Antonio police were called around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the 800 block of N. New Braunfels at The East Bar for a report of a shooting.

Officers said a man and a woman were in a heated argument when she pulled a gun and shot the man in the back. She then fled the scene, according to officials.

The victim was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect is still at large and the investigation is still ongoing.

RELATED: Man shot in the back during argument at East Side bar, police say

During the evening on Sunday, authorities were then called to two additional shootings that happened within one hour of each other.

Bexar County deputies were called to an H-E-B grocery store on Walzem Road and Montgomery Drive for a report of a shooting that took place at a nearby location.

Deputies said the suspects fired gunshots on Chipping at a vehicle with three adults and one small child inside. They fled the scene and the vehicle with the victims drove to the nearby H-E-B, when they notified authorities of what happened.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear what prompted the shooting and the investigation is still ongoing.

RELATED: BCSO: Suspects shoot up vehicle with 3 adults, 1 child inside on the Northeast Side

Shortly after that, San Antonio police were called to Short Horn for another report of a shooting.

Authorities said the victim showed up to the suspect’s home to collect a debt. Officials said it was during this interaction that the victim brandished a machete.

The shooter was found inside of the home with a knife or stab wound to the chest, police said.

The suspect claimed it was that injury that caused him to shoot the victim multiple times in the chest, in an effort to defend himself, according to police.

Both the shooter and the victim were hospitalized.

The investigation is ongoing and it’s unclear if any charges will be filed.