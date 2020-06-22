Suspect who fatally shot man outside San Antonio bar returned to clean crime scene, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after San Antonio police say he fatally shot a man outside a bar on the North Side, moved his body into the alley and then returned to clean up the crime scene.

Felix Sanchez, 48, was arrested Sunday and charged with murder, booking records show. He is accused of killing Jose Ramon Jurado, 45, who was found dead around 7 a.m. June 13 in a grassy area behind a bar in the 4000 block of Vance Jackson Road.

Officers found Jurado with a gunshot wound and he appeared to be moved from the bar’s outdoor patio.

Hours before his death, the suspect and a woman walked toward the bar’s back door as other patrons left at closing time, surveillance footage showed.

The two sat in the rear patio, out of camera, and Jurado arrived minutes later, the affidavit states.

After several minutes, Jurado and the pair got into a “heated” conversation and Jurado stood up and moved toward them.

The video showed tables and chairs being pushed aside and Jurado stumbling to the floor, police said.

Sanchez and the woman walked away but returned to drag his body off the patio, according to investigators. After they moved his body about 20-30 feet, they replaced the table and chairs into their original positions and left.

Footage showed Sanchez returning about an hour and a half later with a broom, bottle of bleach and water to scrub the patio, the affidavit states.

San Antonio police released surveillance images of the pair on Friday, asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the witnesses.

Police said the woman came forward and identified Sanchez, who she said used to be a bartender at the bar.

She said Jurado called her “names” and assaulted her before Sanchez shot him, the affidavit states. She said she helped because she was scared.

Sanchez’s bond was set at $150,000.