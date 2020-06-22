79ºF

Police: Overnight shooting at North Side home may be drug-related

Woman suffered life-threatening wounds, police say

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – An overnight shooting at a North Side home has left a woman with life-threatening wounds.

San Antonio police found her inside her home in the 3300 block of Jenkins Drive after answering a 911 call around 4 a.m. Monday.

They say she suffered gunshot wounds to her upper body and leg.

Police are still searching for the man who shot her.

Officers interviewed several people who they say were inside the home at the time but do not live there.

They said the witnesses were not able to offer much information about the shooter.

However, a sergeant at the scene said the shooting appeared to be drug-related.

He said two children also were inside the home, but they were not hurt.

