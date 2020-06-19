SAPD searching for two people who may have witnessed murder

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a man and a woman who may have witnessed a murder on Vance Jackson road last Saturday.

The vehicle the two were traveling in is described as a four-door 2011-2014 Chrysler Sebring. The vehicle had a license plate displayed in the front windshield of the passenger side.

Suspected witness in Chrysler Sebring (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAPD says the murder occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m., June 13, at 430 Vance Jackson road.

Anyone with information on the identity of these two individuals is asked to contact the SAPD Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.