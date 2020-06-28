Texas’ first Margaritaville resort opens.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Texas’ first Margaritaville resort officially opened Friday.

The Margaritaville Lake Resort in Lake Conroe is the first Texas-based resort in the Margaritaville portfolio, according to a news release about the resort’s opening. The resort and conference center is set on 186 waterfront acres on the shores of Lake Conroe.

“It’s exciting to be the first resort to introduce the Margaritaville lifestyle to the Lone Star State, offering a quick, drivable escape from major cities like Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio,” Lisa Fasbender, general manager of Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston, said in a released statement. “We look forward to welcoming our guests and providing a safe haven to escape, unwind, and enjoy the laid-back lake life.”

The 20-story resort has 303 luxury suites along with 32 lakefront cottages with boat slips available, according to the release, which added that “crisp white bedding and washed oak finishes create a sense of serenity within each suite, while playful colors and tasteful tropical decor add to the island vibe around the property.”

The development of the resort is a joint venture of Songy Highroads and The Wampold Companies, according to the release.

“We are thrilled this project has finally come to fruition,” Songy Highroads’ president Todd Nocerini said. “The Margaritaville brand is timeless, anchored by a loyal community, second-to-none entertainment and guaranteed guest satisfaction.”

