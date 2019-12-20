Take a look at Texas’ first Margaritaville Resort which is set to open in summer of 2020 in Conroe

HOUSTON – Margaritaville is scheduled to open its Lake Conroe resort in the summer of 2020.

The new property featuring 335 luxurious guest suites with panoramic lake views will be operated by the global hospitality company Benchmark.

“Benchmark is very excited to be part of this groundbreaking project that will bring the iconic Margaritaville brand to the Houston market, and to our neighbors throughout the Lone Star State, and beyond,” said Benchmark CEO Alex Cabañas.

The location is an hour north of Houston and is a joint venture of Atlanta-based commercial real estate firm Songy Highroads and property management Wampold Companies.

“The Margaritaville lifestyle brand is one of the hottest in the country, and Texas is a prime market for it,” said Songy Highroads’ chief operating officer Todd Nocerini. “The fact that the lakefront resort is an easy drive for residents of the state’s four largest markets only adds to the excitement and potential pool of guests.”

The resort at Lake Conroe will be set on 186 lakefront acres. Cottages along the lake will make up 32 of the resort’s 300-plus suites. The property will include a three acre lakefront water park with a lazy river and outdoor pools.

Other amenities onsite for guests are an 18-hole golf course, tennis and pickleball courts, water sports including jet skiing and fishing, a full-service spa and 24-hour fitness center.