Watch Texas Gov. Greg Abbott discuss the state's PPE supply in San Antonio

Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday will visit a Texas Division of Emergency Management warehouse in San Antonio to receive an update on the state's supply of personal protective equipment.

He'll be joined by Nim Kidd, the chief of the state's emergency management division. Abbott is expected to give brief remarks.

The event comes as new coronavirus cases have dipped below their peak in recent weeks. The state has averaged just over 8,000 new cases per day over the past week, down from more than 9,500 in late July. But reasons for concern remain: The death toll from the virus continues to climb and the rate of people who take coronavirus tests who test positive is 13.6% — well over the 10% red flag that Abbott has identified.

Later Tuesday, Abbott will travel to McAllen to receive a briefing on the opening of the McAllen Convention Center as a health care facility. South Texas has been hot spot for the virus in recent weeks.

The San Antonio event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Our livestream feed is courtesy KXAS in Dallas-Fort Worth.