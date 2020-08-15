Soldier with Texas Army National Guard dies while conducting training, officials say

AUSTIN – A soldier with the Texas Army National Guard died Thursday while conducting land navigation training at Fort Hood, according to the Texas Military Department.

Sgt. Bradley Moore, 36, of Mansfield, was a noncommissioned officer with the Texas Army National Guard, according to the department’s release.

“We are devastated by this tragic loss of one of our Soldiers,” Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, the adjutant general for Texas, said in a released statement. “The military is a family, and the entire Texas National Guard mourns with Sgt. Moore’s loved ones left behind.”

Moore’s cause of death is undetermined, according to the release, which added that no foul play is suspected.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the release.

