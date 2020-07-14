Soldier found dead at Fort Sam Houston identified; death under investigation, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Army announced Tuesday that a soldier was found dead at Fort Sam Houston on Saturday, the soldier has been positively identified and his death is being investigated.

The Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs office said National Guardsman Sergeant Kelvonta K. Ellis, 22, from Westlake, Louisiana was found dead in his room at Fort Sam Houston on July 12.

Ellis was part of Louisiana’s Army National Guard’s 39th Military Police Company, 139th Regional Support Group, the public affairs office said. According to officials, Ellis served five years in the Louisiana Army National Guard as a military police noncommissioned officer.

“While assigned to the LANG, Ellis was attached to U.S. Army South at Fort Sam Houston, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas,” a statement by The Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs office reads.

Army officials say Ellis is survived by his mother.

The incident is under investigation by U.S. Air Force Security Forces and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.

