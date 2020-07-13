U.S. Army soldier found dead at Fort Sam Houston, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The military is investigating the death of a soldier at Fort Sam Houston, according to Joint Base San Antonio public affairs division.

“A U.S. Army Soldier was found dead on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston July 12,” a statement from JBSA said. “The service member’s name is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.”

The incident is under investigation by U.S. Airforce Security Forces and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.

No other details were provided about the circumstances of the soldier’s death.

