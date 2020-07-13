106ºF

U.S. Army soldier found dead at Fort Sam Houston, officials say

The soldier's death is currently under investigation

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The military is investigating the death of a soldier at Fort Sam Houston, according to Joint Base San Antonio public affairs division.

“A U.S. Army Soldier was found dead on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston July 12,” a statement from JBSA said. “The service member’s name is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.”

The incident is under investigation by U.S. Airforce Security Forces and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.

No other details were provided about the circumstances of the soldier’s death.

KSAT will continue to update this story as details become available.

