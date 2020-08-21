Shiner launching zero-carb, 90-calorie hard seltzer

SAN ANTONIO – Spoetzl Brewery, the brewer of the iconic Shiner Bock, is entering the hard seltzer game.

The brewery on Friday announced it will launch a new craft-brewed hard seltzer called Shiner Straight Shooter.

It is expected to launch during the week of Aug. 31 in four flavors: Wild Cherry, Lemonade, Mango, and Grapefruit & Lime.

The Texas legend’s “unique take on a hard seltzer” will be gluten-free, zero carbs, zero sugar and 90 calories per serving, according to Shiner.

The Spoetzl Brewery, the brewery behind Shiner Bock, will launch the Straight Shooter hard seltzer at major retailers. (Courtesy, Shiner)

It will be available in a variety pack 12 pack, as well as 6 packs for the lemonade and wild cherry flavors.

“When we set out to make our first hard seltzer we wanted it had to be genuinely craft-brewed,” Shiner Brewmaster Jimmy Mauric said in a statement. “With that in mind, we use just a few simple ingredients and water sourced from our artesian well. We brewed it so it would live up to its name ‘Straight Shooter’—it is a straightforward, transparent, delicious, and refreshing craft-brewed hard seltzer.”

The hard seltzer will be available at major retailers wherever Shiner is sold.

Spoetzl Brewery was founded in 1909, and releases a variety of limited beers throughout the year. Stores will begin to sell Shiner’s Oktoberfest in the coming weeks.