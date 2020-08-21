Shiner launching zero-carb, 90-calorie hard seltzer

SAN ANTONIO – Spoetzl Brewery, the brewer of the iconic Shiner Bock, is entering the hard seltzer game.
The brewery on Friday announced it will launch a new craft-brewed hard seltzer called Shiner Straight Shooter.
It is expected to launch during the week of Aug. 31 in four flavors: Wild Cherry, Lemonade, Mango, and Grapefruit & Lime.
The Texas legend’s “unique take on a hard seltzer” will be gluten-free, zero carbs, zero sugar and 90 calories per serving, according to Shiner.
It will be available in a variety pack 12 pack, as well as 6 packs for the lemonade and wild cherry flavors.
“When we set out to make our first hard seltzer we wanted it had to be genuinely craft-brewed,” Shiner Brewmaster Jimmy Mauric said in a statement. “With that in mind, we use just a few simple ingredients and water sourced from our artesian well. We brewed it so it would live up to its name ‘Straight Shooter’—it is a straightforward, transparent, delicious, and refreshing craft-brewed hard seltzer.”
The hard seltzer will be available at major retailers wherever Shiner is sold.
Spoetzl Brewery was founded in 1909, and releases a variety of limited beers throughout the year. Stores will begin to sell Shiner’s Oktoberfest in the coming weeks.