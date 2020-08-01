You can pick up some Big Red-flavored beer as early as next week

SAN ANTONIO – It’s back! The Big Red-flavored beer that’s been selling out in San Antonio is going to be available to customers as early as next week for another pre-sale, according to Islla St. Brewing.

The brewery posted on Facebook earlier this week, announcing the beer will be available for pre-sale before becoming readily available to customers.

“We have a few announcements next week concerning our plan to get Rojo readily available both at the taproom as well as with a few retailers in select markets for an initial push. Also, There will be another Rojo Pre-Sale next week so stay tuned!” the brewery said on Facebook.

Details for when next week the Rojo beer will be available for pre-sale has not yet been released as of yet. However, the brewery said the details will be announced soon on its Facebook page.

Customers that order the Rojo beer, or any other flavor, can pick up their orders via contactless pickups from the brewery. All you’ll need to do is go to the brewery with a cooler or an insulated bag to keep the beer cold, stay in your vehicle and follow the painted flow lines.

Then, an employee will come up to your vehicle, you’ll provide your name and order number and they’ll place your order in the front or back seat.

If you’re picking up an order, you must be 21-years-old or older.

