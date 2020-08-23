WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott to give update on state’s response to Hurricane Marco

AUSTIN – The briefing from Gov. Greg Abbott will be live in the video player above.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to provide an update on the state’s response to Hurricane Marco on Sunday, according to the Office of the Governor.

Abbott is scheduled to hold a briefing at 1:45 p.m., Sunday, at the Alternate State Operations Center, according to the release.

As of early Sunday afternoon, Marco was a Category 1 Hurricane. Marco is in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, according to KSAT 12 meteorologists.

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has Marco maintaining its Category 1 Hurricane status through Monday. The storm is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast Monday afternoon or evening.

