Tropical Storm Marco Has Formed

SAN ANTONIO – Formerly Tropical Depression Fourteen, Tropical Storm Marco formed Friday night in the northwestern Caribbean. Marco is the thirteenth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Marco is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. By early next week, the storm could affect a portion of the Texas Gulf Coast.

The Latest on Marco

As of Friday night, Tropical Storm Marco was located east of the Yucatan with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. The storm was moving north-northwest at 13 mph.

The latest stats for Tropical Storm Marco; Valid Friday, August 21st (KSAT 12)

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center - which can be seen at the top of this article - takes Marco over the Yucatan Peninsula Saturday and into the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the weekend. At this time, Marco is expected to maintain Tropical Storm strength as it moves through the Gulf.

Impact to Texas Coast

At this time, there is still a high amount of uncertainty as to where Marco will go once fully in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. In fact, the latest spaghetti models show a nearly 700 mile spread across all solutions! That means that it’s difficult to pin down exactly what part of the Gulf Coast Marco could affect at this time.

Latest spaghetti plots for Tropical Storm Marco; Valid Friday, August 21st (KSAT 12)

Over the coming days, the forecast will become clearer. Your Weather Authority will continue to keep you up-to-date and informed in our daily forecasts on-air and online!

Tropical Storm Laura

There’s a second tropical system set to threaten the US coastline next week: Laura. As of Friday night, Laura was still a Tropical Storm. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center takes Tropical Storm Laura west toward the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and the Florida Keys over the next four days.

Latest track for Tropical Storm Laura; Valid Friday, August 21st (KSAT 12)

Stay Informed

Types of Tropical Systems

