Port Aransas to close beaches until further notice due to Tropical Storm Beta

SAN ANTONIO – The mayor of Port Aransas has issued a disaster declaration that will close beaches as the city braces for Tropical Storm Beta.

The declaration states that Port Aransas beaches must close at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, until further notice. The document also activates the city’s emergency management plan. An earlier declaration had prohibited overnight camping on beaches.

Mayor Charles R. Bujan shared an image of the declaration on Facebook Saturday afternoon as the storm continues to churn in the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm is located in the central Gulf and has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. It is moving northwest at just 3 mph.

While it is expected to stay away from the shore through Saturday, it may turn to the west on Sunday and inch closer to the Texas coast by late Sunday or early Monday, according to KSAT 12 News meteorologists.

It could remain to hover over the Texas coast for days — possibly resulting in prolonged periods of heavy rain.

The Padre Island National Seashore has also closed driving access on its North and South Beaches this weekend.

High tide in Port Aransas is seen on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (KSAT)

