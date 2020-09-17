Tropical disturbance shows signs of development in Gulf of Mexico

A record-setting tropical season in the Atlantic shows few signs of letting up. After Hurricane Sally dropped more than 20 inches of rain across the Southeast, a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is showing signs of development. Here’s what you need to know:
- Conditions are becoming more favorable for development.
- An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Thursday afternoon.
- The area of low pressure is forecast to drift over the next day or so, before moving slowly northward or northeastward.
- There remains a high level of uncertainty on the eventual track of this system, should it develop.
- Those along the Gulf Coast, including the Texas coast, should keep close watch on the forecast.
How to stay informed:
