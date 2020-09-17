Tropical disturbance shows signs of development in Gulf of Mexico

A record-setting tropical season in the Atlantic shows few signs of letting up. After Hurricane Sally dropped more than 20 inches of rain across the Southeast, a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is showing signs of development. Here’s what you need to know:

Conditions are becoming more favorable for development.

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Thursday afternoon.

Tropical disturbance in Gulf of Mexico

The area of low pressure is forecast to drift over the next day or so, before moving slowly northward or northeastward.

There remains a high level of uncertainty on the eventual track of this system, should it develop.

Those along the Gulf Coast, including the Texas coast, should keep close watch on the forecast.

How to stay informed:

