89ºF

Weather

Tropical disturbance shows signs of development in Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Wilfred may form over the next few days

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist/Reporter

Tags: weather, hurricane
Tropical disturbance in Gulf of Mexico
Tropical disturbance in Gulf of Mexico (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A record-setting tropical season in the Atlantic shows few signs of letting up. After Hurricane Sally dropped more than 20 inches of rain across the Southeast, a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is showing signs of development. Here’s what you need to know:

  • Conditions are becoming more favorable for development.
  • An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Thursday afternoon.
Tropical disturbance in Gulf of Mexico
Tropical disturbance in Gulf of Mexico
  • The area of low pressure is forecast to drift over the next day or so, before moving slowly northward or northeastward.
  • There remains a high level of uncertainty on the eventual track of this system, should it develop.
  • Those along the Gulf Coast, including the Texas coast, should keep close watch on the forecast.

How to stay informed:

Stay up to date with our hurricane page or download the KSAT Hurricane Tracker App to follow along with the busiest Atlantic hurricane season on record.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: