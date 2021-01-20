Texas social media influencer’s death was ruled homicide by strangulation, officials say

HOUSTON – Texas social media influencer Alexis Sharkey’s death has been ruled a homicide after the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences determined that her cause of death was strangulation, KPRC reported.

Sharkey’s naked body was found on the morning of Nov. 28, 2020, in the 1000 block of Red Haw Street by a Houston Public Works employee.

Sharkey, 26, moved to Houston in January of last year with her husband Tom Sharkey and became a social media influencer full time with around 25,000 Instagram followers.

Buzzfeed News reported Tuesday that so far no arrests or charges have been made in the case.

Stacey Clark Robinault, Sharkey’s mother, posted a tribute to her daughter the day after her body was found saying Sharkey’s death was an “incredible loss to our family and this world.”

It’s with deeply broken hearts that Mike and I want to let you all know that Lexi’s body has been found. We cannot... Posted by Stacey Clark Robinault on Sunday, November 29, 2020

Robinault previously told KPRC that her son-in-law and some of Sharkey’s friends called her panicking last November saying that Sharkey was missing and that her disappearance had been reported to Houston police.

“The way in which she was found - my child would never do that to herself,” Robinault told KPRC. “That doesn’t even make sense. That is absolutely foul play.”

Anyone with information about Sharkey’s death is asked to call the Houston Police Department homicide division at 713-308-3600 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

