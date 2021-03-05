WATCH LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott on legislation to prohibit social media sites from ‘censoring Texans’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is taking on the censorship of “conservative speech.”

The governor is slated to hold a news conference at noon on Friday to discuss the Republican-sponsored Senate Bill 12, which would prevent social media sites like Facebook and Twitter from “canceling” the views of Texans.

The news conference, which will take place in Tyler with Sen. Bryan Hughes, will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Hughes is among the sponsors of the bill, along with Sen. Donna Campbell who lives in New Braunfels.

Abbott’s office said the legislature would “help prohibit social media companies from censoring Texans based on the viewpoints they express.”

GOP leaders in Texas targeted social media giants like Facebook and Twitter during the pre- and post-election period and in the aftermath of the deadly U.S. Capitol siege.

Abbott said it is time to prevent the sites from “canceling conservative speech.”

The bill was introduced this month in the 87th Legislature and is scheduled for a public hearing on Monday.