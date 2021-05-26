Body of missing 18-year-old swimmer found on Padre Island, Corpus Christi authorities say

CORPUS CHRISTI – An 18-year-old swimmer who disappeared on Padre Island over the weekend was found dead by a spectator.

Authorities with the City of Corpus Christi said firefighters recovered the body of Andrew Bass on Tuesday afternoon.

He was swimming with his 16-year-old brother Sunday near Beach Marker 203 and Zahn Road, near the North Packery Channel Jetty, when he disappeared.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reported that the U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for Bass on Monday night.

They searched approximately 787 square nautical miles for nearly one day, the newspaper reported.

His body was turned over to the Nueces County Medical Examiner.

