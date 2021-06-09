2 Texas women arrested after nail salon owner shot over price dispute, sheriff says

Joana Vara (left) was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection to the shooting at a Katy nail salon. The suspect’s sister, Quetzali Vara, 20, was charged with evading arrest after deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle she was driving earlier that day.

Two women have been arrested after a Houston-area nail salon owner was shot over a price dispute.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Joana Vara was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly shooting the 42-year-old owner of Katy Nails.

Her sister, 20-year-old Quetzali Vara, was charged with evading arrest, deputies said. Her charge is not in relation with the assault at the nail salon.

According to HCSO, the dispute began on May 29 when they went to the salon for a manicure and pedicure.

The sisters were unhappy with the price, deputies said, and began arguing with the owner.

Joana Vara paid and left the store while Quetzali Vara continued to argue, according to investigators. When Joana returned and continued to argue with the owner, the owner attempted to push her out.

Joana Vara then shot the man with a handgun, authorities said. He was taken to Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

Both women drove off in an orange-colored Ford Fusion.

HCSO last week requested the public’s help in identifying and locating the women, offering a reward for a tip leading to an arrest.

Booking records show Joana Vara was booked into the Harris County Jail on Thursday. Her bond is set at $60,000.

According to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, Quetzali Vara was arrested after deputies conducted a traffic stop earlier that day.

