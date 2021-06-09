SAPD searching for driver who killed woman after she left family gathering

These photos released by SAPD and Crime Stoppers show Cynthia Gomez before she was killed and a silver or grey car possibly involved in her murder.

SAN ANTONIO – A dismissed charge has led to a new push for information in the death of a woman whose body was found on the side of the road.

Cynthia Gomez, 48, was found dead at 5 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2019, in the 8400 block of New Laredo Highway on the Southwest Side.

A report from Crime Stoppers states it is believed she left a family gathering on Southwest Military Drive at 1:30 a.m. and walked in an unknown direction. She was then picked up by an unknown person in a silver or grey car, the report states.

A local school bus driver was previously arrested in the case, but Bexar County court records show the charge was dismissed pending further investigation.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app.

