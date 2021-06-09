San Antonio police searching for 30-year-old woman last seen in Del Rio

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a 30-year-old woman who disappeared earlier this week.

Felisa Paulina Ruiz was last seen around noon Monday at 211 South Main St. in Del Rio, according to a Clear Alert issued in her disappearance.

She was traveling in a white 2017 Nissan Versa with the Nevada license plate 913J42.

She is 5 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds, has brown hair and has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink cap, white shirt, blue patterned pants and pink shoes. She has a tribal tattoo on her back.

According to the alert, law enforcement officials believe her disappearance may pose a credible threat to her own health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SAPD at 210-207-7660.

