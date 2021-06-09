Baby, woman abducted in Corpus Christi, police say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for Zaylee Zamora and Jezabel Christine Zamora, who were last seen in Corpus Christi on Tuesday.

Police are looking for Kristian Ariel Garcia, 24, who was last seen wearing a white hoodie with a black mask in connection with their abduction.

Officials believe their disappearance poses a “credible threat to their own health and safety.”

Jezabel, 18, is described as 4 feet and 11 inches tall, weighs 97 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. Jezabel was last seen wearing a camo tank top, blue jeans and has tattoos on her left shoulder, right forearm, left thigh and has ear and naval piercings.

Zaylee is described as 2 feet and 2 inches tall, weighs 25 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. She only has her right ear pierced and her right index finger has bruising.

Authorities have issued a Clear Alert for Jezabel and an Amber Alert for Zaylee.

Ad

If you have any information regarding Zamora, contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.

Also on KSAT: