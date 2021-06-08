Juvenile detained after leading Castle Hills officers on high-speed vehicle chase, police say

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – A juvenile reported missing was detained by police after leading officers on a high-speed vehicle chase across the city early Tuesday morning, the Castle Hills Police Department said.

The incident began around 1 a.m. near Blanco Road and Lockhill Selma Road, not far from Loop 410 on the city’s North Side.

According to police, officers attempted to pull the vehicle over and instead the driver sped off.

The juvenile led officers on a chase at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour, leading them to the area of Interstate 35 and Loop 1604, police said.

CHPD said when the chase ended, officers found some stolen items, a weapon, spent shell casings and some narcotics inside the vehicle.

The vehicle was identified as one used in some area robberies.

A female passenger was also detained, police said.