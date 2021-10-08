Texas Renaissance Festival is kicking off this weekend

TODD MISSION, Texas – The Texas Renaissance Festival is back, my lords and ladies.

You can get your medieval party on every Saturday and Sunday from Oct. 9 to Nov. 28 and the Friday following Thanksgiving.

Each festival day starts at 9 a.m. with a blast from the village cannon and closes each evening with a fireworks display fit for royalty at 8 p.m.

Themed weekends:

All descriptions have been provided by Texas Renaissance Festival.

Oct. 9-10 - Oktoberfest - Journey back in time to old Bavaria as the King and Queen open the festival season with a celebration of the best of the wurst (and the bier )!

Oct. 16-17 - 1001 Dreams - Fairies, elves and other fanciful creatures bring enchantment to the lanes of New Market Village. Don’t forget to bring your best fairy wings!

Oct. 23-24 - Pirate Adventure - Avast, Ye Hearties! Heave to and come ashore for the most piratical party of the seven seas!

Oct. 30-31 - All Hallows Eve - Ghouls and ghosts arrive for some scary good fun! Wear your spookiest Halloween costume for a chance to win “Spooktacular” prizes.

Nov. 6-7 - Heroes and Villains - The mightiest heroes and heroines clash with the darkest of villains and vixens from history and legend. Show off your alter ego.

Nov. 13-14 - Barbarian Invasion - Join the Great Horde and feast, drink and plunder your way through the village during this barbaric rumpus. If you’re the worst-dressed barbarian around, prove it!

Nov. 20-21 - Highland Fling - Lads and lassies – the pipes are calling you to a celebration of the joys of Scotland. Witness the thrill of the Highland games and show off your Scottish finery in the Bonnie Knees contest!

Nov. 26-28 - Celtic Christmas - Father Christmas, Mother Christmas, and all the Christmas elves welcome children of all ages to our final three-day celebration of the coming Tule-tide season. The Kingdom is transformed into a Christmas wonderland and holiday music fills the lanes. Here you can find the perfect gifts for everyone on your list.

Ticket sales are date-specific and can be purchased on the Texas Renaissance Festival website. Tickets for children ages 12 and under are half-price on Saturdays and free on Sundays.

Masks and vaccines are not required to attend Texas Renaissance Festival.