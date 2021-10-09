3-year-old boy missing in Grimes County found safe, officials confirm

Christopher Ramirez, 3, found safe after wandering around for four days straight.

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas – A 3-year-old boy in Grimes County is now safe and reunited with his family after authorities say he was missing since Wednesday.

KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reports Christopher Ramirez was found around FM 1486, north of Highway 249, according to Texas Equusearch.

Ramirez was taken to an area hospital out of precaution, KPRC reports.

The young boy disappeared after he was playing with his family’s dog near Plantersville, which is about 60 miles northwest of Houston.

Family members said Ramirez followed the dog into a wooded area, but never returned home, The Associated Press reports.

On Friday, Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said search crews and first responders scoured three bodies of water and drained one pond in search of Ramirez, but they were unsuccessful.

It wasn’t until Saturday that Ramirez was found safe and sound.

Further details on his disappearance are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

