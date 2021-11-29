70º

Woman rescued after hiking off trail, getting trapped on a cliff at Palo Duro Canyon State Park

The hiker got stranded at the Capitol Peak formation in the Texas State Park

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

A hiker at Palo Duro Canyon State Park had to be rescued after she ventured off a trail and became trapped on a cliff edge, park authorities said. (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

A hiker at Palo Duro Canyon State Park had to be rescued over the weekend after she ventured off a trail and became trapped on a cliff edge, park authorities said.

The state park said the woman called 911 when she realized she was stranded at the Capitol Peak formation on Saturday.

The Texas State Park Police, Randall County Fire Department and Canyon Fire Department responded at about 4:30 p.m. and rescued her.

“Park staff urges all visitors to remain on designated trails for the safety of all,” the state park said in a Facebook post.

Posted by Palo Duro Canyon State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife on Sunday, November 28, 2021

Palo Duro is located in Canyon, near Amarillo, and is known as the “Grand Canyon of Texas.” It is the second-largest canyon system in the U.S. and stretches 120 miles long and 20 miles wide.

The canyon is up to 800 feet deep.

