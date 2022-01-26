Join The Texas Tribune for a virtual conversation on COVID-19, the economy and Texas’ workforce

Year 3: COVID and the Economy Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Texans know firsthand the pandemic’s impact on our economy and workforce. From record numbers of evictions to soaring unemployment rates to hiring shortages, working Texans have felt the effects of COVID-19 on their jobs and pocketbooks.

We’ve battled this pandemic for two years and counting, so what does another year of COVID-19 mean for the much-touted Texas economy?

Find out at noon Central on Friday, Feb. 4, as Texas Tribune energy and economy reporter Mitchell Ferman talks with labor experts about the pandemic’s impact on the Texas economy and our workforce. The panelists are Julian Alvarez, Texas workforce commissioner representing labor; Alfreda Norman, senior vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas; and Audrey Schroyer, executive director at Gainesville Economic Development Corporation.

Ad

The Texas Tribune’s “COVID, Year 3” virtual event series features in-depth conversations with prominent officials and newsmakers moderated by expert journalists from The Texas Tribune. Catch the first part of this series, Year 3: COVID and Public Health here. Our final event in this series, exploring COVID-19 and higher education, will be Friday, Feb. 25.

Register for the conversation here

About our speakers:

Alvarez, a Texas workforce commissioner representing labor, ensures that the interests of more than 14 million Texas workers are considered in Texas Workforce Commission actions. Previously, he served as CEO of Rio Grande Valley Partnership. He was also a Texas regional director for the U.S. Senate and director of college information for Texas State Technical College. Alvarez has also worked as a Texas state trooper.

Ad

Norman is senior vice president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, where she oversees the communications and public outreach programs. Previously, she served as vice president of ​​community development for the institution. Norman also was a neighborhood development officer for Bank of America and held management positions at the city of Dallas Office of Cultural Affairs and The Container Store corporate headquarters in Dallas.

Schroyer has been the executive director of the Gainesville Economic Development Corporation since 2020. Previously, she worked for the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation and the Abilene Industrial Foundation. Schroyer serves on the board of directors for the Texas Economic Development Council.

The conversation will also be available to view on demand after the event at texastribune.org/events.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.

Ad

Sponsors help make our events possible. Thank you to UTHealth School of Public Health for presenting this event and Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc., and the Texas Association of Community Colleges for supporting this event. Media support is provided by Austin American-Statesman.

Tribune events are also supported through contributions from our founding investors and members. Though donors and corporate sponsors underwrite Texas Tribune events, they play no role in determining the content, panelists or line of questioning.