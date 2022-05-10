Details emerge about deadly Texas love triangle; third woman says she was man’s real wife

Karin Stewart, 51, has been arrested and charged with murder.

SPRING, Texas – After a Texas woman told authorities she fatally shot her husband over an alleged affair with another woman, a third woman has come forward and said she, not the suspect, is the man’s real wife.

A woman who identified herself as Sandra Hargrove told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, that she was married to the shooting victim, James Hargrove, and that they had recently separated.

James Hargrove was found shot multiple times at a home in Spring, just north of Houston, on Saturday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Karin Stewart told authorities that she shot him after he told her he was in love with another woman, according to HCSO.

The unidentified woman was at the home at the time and told Houston TV station KTRK that they were there to discuss the situation. She didn’t expect Stewart’s reaction to turn violent, she told the station.

Stewart has since been charged with murder.

Her first court appearance was Monday, the same day that Sandra Hargrove spoke with KPRC.

She told the station that they have been legally married since 2009 and separated in November.

He had recently recovered after being in the hospital due to COVID-19 for several months, and Stewart was his caregiver, Sandra Hargrove said.

Hargrove added that she was unaware he was in a relationship with Stewart or the unidentified woman.

“He’s still my husband,” Hargrove said to KPRC. “I mean, we have grandkids, we have kids, we have nieces and nephews. That’s still my husband.”

She attended the woman’s court appearance, and Stewart remains behind bars, held on a $75,000 bond.

