Bar patron killed by gunfire outside West Side sports bar, police say

Incident occurred around 2 a.m. outside Perfect Score Sports Cantina

Sarah Acosta, Anchor/Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man in his 30s was killed outside a West Side sports bar early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. outside the Perfect Score Sports Cantina in the 6400 block of NW Loop 410, not far from The Village at Ingram Park Shopping Center.

According to police, an officer patrolling the area said he heard gunshots from a shootout that was taking place between two vehicles and several people.

Police said the gunfire originally started behind a Wing Stop and ended in front of the Perfect Score Sports Cantina, where a bar patron outside of the bar was struck and killed. Both vehicles fled after the shooting.

SAPD said the man had tried to take cover during the gunfire, but was hit and killed. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released, pending notification to next of kin.

Authorities say the bar was also hit five to eight times during the gun battle, but no one inside was hurt.

At this time, authorities do not have any suspects in custody. They will be using surveillance video to help ID the suspects. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

