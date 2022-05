(Tomas Gonzalez For The Texas Tribune, Tomas Gonzalez For The Texas Tribune)

Floodwater and damaged buildings from Hurricane Harveys initial landfall, near Port Aransas on Aug. 27, 2017.

On this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with James and Zach about next week’s primary runoffs and the Gulf Coast’s ongoing frustrations over Hurricane Harvey relief funds.

