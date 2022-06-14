Houston police searching for man who they say ‘executed’ 9-year-old girl

Authorities in Houston are searching for a man who allegedly “executed” a girl and injured her mother on Monday night.

Police told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, that Jeremiah Jones, 22, went to a home in the Heights area, where his ex-girlfriend and three of her children, ages 1, 3 and 9 were staying.

The suspect went into a room and “executed” the 9-year-old girl by shooting her in the head, police said. The man and woman then fought, and he shot her in the shoulder, police said.

Both the woman and girl were taken to the hospital, where the girl was pronounced dead.

Police said the other children were separated from their mother during the incident and were not injured. They have since been placed with relatives.

According to KPRC, the woman had not seen the man in a few weeks, and neighbors warned her that he was in the area.

Ad

“Since that relationship had ended between them, he was upset about it,” Lt. J.P. Horelica told KPRC.

The suspect fled in a dark-colored Camaro with the license plate number RTY0500.

KPRC reported that the suspect was out on bond for a violation of a protective order. The woman reported the man to law enforcement in the past.

Jones, who has an extensive criminal history, is now wanted for murder and aggravated assault charges, police said.

Monday night’s shooting happened a day after a 7-year-old boy was fatally shot as he slept in his bed at a Harris County home.

Read also: