Revered Houston pastor killed in suspected road rage shooting, police say

HOUSTON – A revered Houston pastor was killed Friday during a suspected road-rage incident.

Reverend Dr. Ronald K. Mouton Sr. was shot and killed by another driver on the Gulf Freeway around 4:19 p.m., according to KSAT sister station KPRC.

He had been a pastor of the church for 30 years.

The church released a statement Saturday announcing Mouton’s passing, saying “if you knew him you know him to be a gracious servant, a leader, and a friend.”

Houston police say the suspected shooter was driving a black sedan and that surveillance video from the office of a local injury attorney captured what happened before Mouton crashed his car, according to KPRC.

Crime Stoppers of Houston, in conjunction with Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously online or via phone at 713-222-TIPS(8477).

Jackson had known Mouton for years, KPRC reported.

“This was just an innocent man traveling on a road near his church where he worked all the time,” Jackson Lee said. “He loves ministry. He was just doing the work of a pastor. He was always eager to be doing more.”

“As we begin to cope with the reality of his passing, we ask that you would respect our family’s privacy during this time,” the statement from the church states.

Mouton is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Suzanne Pollard-Mouton, four children, 10 grandchildren and a twin brother, in addition to other siblings.

Funeral arrangement details are forthcoming.

