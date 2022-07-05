Coast Guard rescues 15 people from sinking boat in Port Aransas

The Coast Guard helped 15 people aboard the Pensées leave the sinking boat near Port Aransas on Monday, July 4, 2022.

The Coast Guard helped 15 people leave a sinking boat in Port Aransas on the morning of the Fourth of July.

Authorities said the 87-foot pleasure craft Pensées started taking on water at 9:25 a.m. Monday near the Port Aransas Municipal Boat Marina, not far from Roberts Point Park.

The Coast Guard sent a 45-foot response boat to the area to assist the 15 people on board the Pensées, according to a news release.

The passengers were not injured and were taken to a nearby pier, the release states.

The boat, however, submerged near the harbor despite attempts to dewater it with pumps. It’s unclear why the boat initially took on water.

The release states that the owner of the Pensées plans to salvage the boat.

“Thanks to the attentiveness of these boaters and their use of a VHF-FM radio, our rescue crews were able to provide assistance before the situation worsened,” Joel Salgado-Castro, operations unit controller at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, said in the release. “Utilization of reliable communication equipment helps us rapidly detect and respond to emergencies.”

