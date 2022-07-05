80º

WEATHER ALERT

Texas

Coast Guard rescues 15 people from sinking boat in Port Aransas

No one was injured; boat was submerged near harbor

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Port Aransas
The Coast Guard helped 15 people aboard the Pensées leave the sinking boat near Port Aransas on Monday, July 4, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Port Aransas)

The Coast Guard helped 15 people leave a sinking boat in Port Aransas on the morning of the Fourth of July.

Authorities said the 87-foot pleasure craft Pensées started taking on water at 9:25 a.m. Monday near the Port Aransas Municipal Boat Marina, not far from Roberts Point Park.

The Coast Guard sent a 45-foot response boat to the area to assist the 15 people on board the Pensées, according to a news release.

The passengers were not injured and were taken to a nearby pier, the release states.

The boat, however, submerged near the harbor despite attempts to dewater it with pumps. It’s unclear why the boat initially took on water.

The release states that the owner of the Pensées plans to salvage the boat.

“Thanks to the attentiveness of these boaters and their use of a VHF-FM radio, our rescue crews were able to provide assistance before the situation worsened,” Joel Salgado-Castro, operations unit controller at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, said in the release. “Utilization of reliable communication equipment helps us rapidly detect and respond to emergencies.”

The Coast Guard helped 15 people aboard the Pensées leave the sinking boat near Port Aransas on Monday, July 4, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Port Aransas)

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter