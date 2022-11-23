More Texas employees test positive for incurable STD after janitor peed in water bottles, report says

HOUSTON – A Houston janitor accused of urinating in water bottles at a doctor’s office is facing additional charges after two more employees contracted a sexually transmitted disease, according to media reports.

Lucio Catarino Diaz, 50, was infected with herpes simplex 1 and gave the incurable disease to at least three women who worked at the office, according to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.

Diaz was originally charged last month with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, KPRC reported.

After the two additional women tested positive for the disease, two more charges of aggravated assault and aggravated assault of a deadly weapon were filed against him on Nov. 16, KPRC reported.

The investigation into Diaz started when a female employee noticed sour-tasting water from a 5-gallon water dispenser on Aug. 30. The water dispenser was placed in a common area of the practice and was used by staff and others.

The woman stopped drinking water from the dispenser and brought a personal water bottle to use.

In late September, the woman left her bottle, which was half filled with water, on her desk. When she drank water from it over the next day or so, she noticed that the water had a bad taste and smell, according to documents.

She threw away the water bottle and purchased a new one. Police said one day, she noticed a yellow-colored liquid inside her new water bottle. Another coworker said she had a similar experience, police said.

Believing it was urine, the employees had the liquid tested and the results confirmed it was urine, documents state.

The woman purchased a security camera and attached it to her computer. She told police that footage showed the janitor, identified as Diaz, place his penis inside her bottle and urinate in it, documents state.

He repeated the act twice over a few days, police said.

Officers questioned Diaz, who admitted to the act and said he had a “sickness,” KPRC reported.

He said he didn’t know how many times he urinated in the medical practice’s drinking supply.

KPRC reported that Diaz tested positive for two sexually transmitted diseases, including herpes that’s incurable.

The woman who recorded Diaz first tested positive for the incurable disease, which may weaken the immune system and be life-threatening, KPRC reported.

He was arrested in October and booked at the Harris County Jail, where he remains.

Read also: