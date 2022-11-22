BCSO deputy suspended after repeated outbursts toward female sergeants

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy who repeatedly yelled at female sergeants in a series of incidents this spring was suspended 15 days, BCSO discipline records show.

Deputy Aaron Holleman engaged in the outbursts toward sergeants who are women from March to May of this year, according to the records.

In a fourth incident in March, a male lieutenant said Holleman was being insubordinate and the deputy was sent home from his shift.

‘The Sergeant feared you were going to punch her’

In early March, Holleman received a written reprimand after a sergeant noted that Holleman was not completing reports properly.

Holleman, according to discipline records, questioned the sergeant about the write-up before acknowledging that he had 20 reports pending that needed to be submitted.

“They were all bullsh-- calls,” said Holleman, according to the discipline records.

Holleman then asked the sergeant why she was not out in the field with other deputies and said her powers had been revoked.

Holleman was described as being “loud and argumentative” during the encounter.

A second sergeant eventually intervened, told Holleman he was being insubordinate and repeatedly ordered Holleman to leave the office, before the deputy finally complied.

Days later, while out in the field with a BCSO lieutenant, Holleman was again accused of becoming insubordinate.

Holleman “continued to rudely demand” answers about why he was being forced to correct a report, records show.

The lieutenant reported Holleman’s behavior to the on-duty captain, who ordered that Holleman go home from his shift.

Holleman repeatedly questioned why he was being sent home and ignored the order multiple times before eventually leaving the substation.

In late April, during a third incident, Holleman became visibly upset and clenched his fist while a separate female sergeant was explaining BCSO’s patrol vehicle assignment procedures.

“The Sergeant feared you were going to punch her. You continued to challenge the Sergeant and told her that on third detail things are done differently,” the records state.

Days later, in early May, Holleman yelled at a third female sergeant, records show.

“You stood in front of the Sergeant’s desk exclaiming that it will always be personal and you had to protect yourself. The Sergeant advised you that you were being loud and yelling for no reason,” the records state.

The sergeant ordered Holleman to leave her office, but he refused and continued to cause a disturbance, according to the records.

Holleman, an eight-year veteran of the agency, was originally handed a proposed suspension of 45 days.

BCSO administration later shortened the punishment to 15 days, referring to the suspension as “time served,” since Holleman had been on administrative leave.

The move to shorten Holleman’s suspension also caused 36 days of leave time to be restored to his leave balances.